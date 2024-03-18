SCOTUS Rejects Ex-Trump Aide Peter Navarro’s Bid To Stay Out Of Prison

Peter Navarro (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:17 PM – Monday, March 18, 2024

The Supreme Court has denied former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro’s bid to not serve his prison sentence.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Supreme Court denied Peter Navarro’s request to stay out of prison. He will be serving a four-month sentence for purportedly refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena.

The court denied his request in a brief order issued by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Prior to his arrival at a federal Bureau of Prisons facility in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, Navarro had requested the intervention of the Supreme Court.

In January of this year, Navarro was given a four-month prison sentence after being found guilty of ignoring the subpoena issued by the committee on January 6th.

In a letter on Monday, Roberts stated that Navarro had forfeited his right to stay free on bond while he filed an appeal under the Bail Reform Act, according to a lower court’s ruling.

It was “the first time in our nation’s history” that “a senior presidential advisor has been found guilty of contempt of Congress after asserting executive privilege over a congressional subpoena,” according to Navarro’s attorneys, who centered their arguments around his claim of executive privilege.

According to Roberts, Navarro was “still required to appear before Congress and answer questions seeking information outside the scope of the asserted privilege,” according to the court of appeals.

“I see no basis to disagree with the determination that Navarro forfeited those arguments,” the chief justice added.

Navarro had “not shown that his appeal presents substantial questions of law or fact likely to result in reversal, a new trial, or a sentence that does not include a term of imprisonment or a reduced sentence of imprisonment that is less than the amount of time already served plus the expected duration of the appeal process,” according to a federal appeals court that denied his request for a stay last week. “You are not a victim,” U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta told Navarro at his sentencing in January. “You are not the object of a political prosecution — you aren’t. You have received every process you are due.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!