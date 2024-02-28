SCOTUS Agrees To Hear Trump Immunity Case

Donald Trump arrives to give remarks during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. T (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

3:22 PM – Wednesday, February 28, 2024

The Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether or not 45th President Donald Trump can claim presidential immunity in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s election case that accuses him of criminal election interference charges.

On Wednesday, the high court announced that it will hear the case and decide “whether and if so to what extent does a former president enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office.”

While the court agreed to expedite the case, it will commence the week of April 22nd.

Until then, no trial can take place as the case is on hold.

This timeline delays Smith’s January 6th trial against Trump. Instead of it beginning on March 4th, the earliest that a trial could begin would be in May.

