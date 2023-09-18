Schumer Changes Dress Code Rule On Senate Floor, Allowing Fetterman To Wear Shorts

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) waves to reporters as he arrives at the U.S. Capitol on April 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. Fetterman is returning to the Senate following six weeks of treatment for clinical depression. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

12:00 PM – Monday, September 18, 2023

Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has forced the Senate’s Sergeant at Arms to no longer enforce the chamber’s formal dress code for its members, according to Axios.

“Senators are able to choose what they want to wear on the Senate floor. I will continue to wear a suit,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) told Axios.

With the new change, Democrat Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa.) can now wear his go-to shorts and hoodies on the Senate floor without fear of repercussions for violating a Senate dress code.

The new rule is expected to take effect this week.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) commented on the change on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that it is a move geared specifically towards Fetterman.

“The Senate no longer encoding a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful,” wrote Greene. “Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions,” she continued, “Stop lowering the bar.”

Fetterman had been hospitalized and treated for clinical depression during his several month absence from the Senate.

The Pennsylvania senator is known for wearing a suit and tie in the chamber, but most often casual apparel around the Capitol.

According to Axios, the current rule requires business attire for all Senate staffers.

However, according to the Inquirer, there is not a formal dress code rule in place, which makes it more of an enforced discretion of the Sergeant of Arms.

Former Representative Justin Amash (R-Mich.), a longtime Republican, wrote on X: “Awful. The Senate chamber isn’t your home, a gym, or an outdoor park. If you can’t dress professionally for work on the floor of the Senate of the United States, then do us all a favor and get a different job.”

