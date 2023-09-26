San Francisco Man Arrested In Indonesia After ‘Beheading’ Father-In-Law

CILACAP, CENTRAL JAVA, INDONESIA – JULY 28: Indonesian police stand guard at Wijayapura port. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

Arthur Leigh Welohr, a 35-year-old San Francisco resident, was reportedly detained on September 24th for allegedly “beheading” his father-in-law during a dispute over the family’s company in Indonesia.

In Banjar, West Java, Indonesia, Arthur Leigh Welohr, the husband of the victim’s daughter, was detained in connection with the violent killing of Agus Sopiyan, his father-in-law, who was 58 years old.

The murder appears to have been motivated by a dispute over a failing business operation that the suspect and his father-in-law were managing together in Indonesia. The original quarrel escalated into a fight as the suspect claimed his in-laws were driving a wedge between him and his wife.

Neighbors, who had initially ignored the cries coming from the victim’s home, eventually ran inside and witnessed Welohr slicing Sopiyan’s throat. They witnessed the traumatic event take place and held the suspect down until police arrived at the residence.

A witness who goes by the name “Rizal” told authorities that “unfortunately, it was too late to step in” and save the man.

After the intense dispute, Agus Sopiyan’s neck had been sliced so gruesomely that it was virtually falling off his shoulders.

“The neighbors here initially thought it was just an ordinary argument. But it turned out he pushed and slit his father-in-law’s throat,” another unidentified witness said.

Welohr also allegedly vandalized his in-laws’ home in the past but was not detained, despite the fact that the crime was reported to the police. The press source disclosed that after the event, the victim’s daughter paid for the damages.

The assailant has been involved in a number of violent incidents in the past as well.

Welohr has a criminal history that dates back to 2015. He was detained for attempted murder in San Francisco at the age of 26. The victims, a man and a woman in their 50s, were badly injured by Welohr. He reportedly “slashed [the couple] with a sword” while threatening them and yelling obscenities.

Local Indonesian officials have confirmed that they are looking into the latest incident. They are being headed by Adjunct Inspector Nandi Darmawan, Director of Public Relations for the Banjar Police.

