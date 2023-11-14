San Diego Padres Owner Peter Seidler Dead At 63

The San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler looks on prior to the MLB World Tour Mexico City Series between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium on April 29, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

1:30 PM – Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tragedy strikes Major League Baseball as San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler has died at 63-years-old.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that they are saddened by the death of their owner.

“The Padres organization mourns the passing of our beloved Chairman and owner, Peter Seidler,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in a statement.

“Today, our love and prayers encircle Peter’s family as they grieve the loss of an extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Peter was a kind and generous man who was devoted to his wife, children, and extended family.”

A cause of death has not been announced yet for the Padres owner. However, Seidler had previously battled two bouts with cancer and underwent an unspecified medical procedure in September.

Seidler came to fortune through private equity. He joined the franchise’s ownership group in 2012 and became the team’s largest stakeholder in 2020.

Additionally, Seidler was the grandson of former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley and nephew of former Dodgers owner Peter O’Malley.

Commissioner Rob Manfred also released a statement throughout the league:

“I am deeply saddened by the news of Peter’s passing. Peter grew up in a baseball family, and his love of the game was evident throughout his life. He was passionate about owning the Padres and bringing the fans of San Diego a team in which they could always take pride. Peter made sure the Padres were part of community solutions in San Diego, particularly with the homeless community. He was an enthusiastic supporter of using the Padres and Major League Baseball to bring people together and help others.

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my deepest condolences to Peter’s wife Sheel and their family, his Padres colleagues and the fans of San Diego.”

It was announced that Home Plate Gate at San Diego’s Petco Park will be open to fans who wish to show their condolences and respects.

A statement from Erik Greupner, the Padres’ CEO, also paid homage to Seidler.

“He also consistently exhibited heartfelt compassion for others, especially those less fortunate. His impact on the city of San Diego and the baseball world will be felt for generations,” Greupner said.

“His generous spirit is now firmly embedded in the fabric of the Padres. Although he was our Chairman and owner, Peter was at his core a Padres fan. He will be dearly missed,” he continued.

