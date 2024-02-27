San Diego Migrant Center Closes After Exhausting Funding

Asylum seekers wait in line to be processed by the Border Patrol at a makeshift camp near the US-Mexico border east of Jacumba, San Diego County, California, January 2, 2024. (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Zach Petersen

2:00 PM – Tuesday, February 27, 2024

The closure of a migrant shelter in San Diego is forcing the mass release of hundreds of illegals into local neighborhoods.

Advertisement

Border patrol has been dropping off the immigrants at bus stations after the taxpayer-funded South Bay Community Center ran out of money and was forced to shut down last week.

CBP says more than 140,000 immigrants have crossed the San Diego border since October. 21,000 of them have been Chinese nationals.

The center says it’s been handling 800-migrants a day, forcing it to prematurely burn through its funding.

Supervisor Jim Desmond said San Diego County couldn’t afford to hemorrhage any more local taxpayer dollars to manage a problem created at the federal level by the Biden administration.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss a long-term plan on Tuesday for a federally funded migrant welcome center and shelter.

Supervisor Joel Anderson is also expected to send a letter to President Biden. In it, he will request that Biden temporarily closes the San Diego border in order to give the county the time and funding to deal with the migrant street releases.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!