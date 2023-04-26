Ryan Binkley announces 2024 Republican presidential run

(Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 12:41 PM – Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Pastor and CEO of a Texas mergers and acquisitions firm, Ryan Binkley, has announced on that he is running for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

The 55-year-old made his campaign announcement at the University of Texas, Dallas campus on Sunday.

“I believe in God, I believe in America, I believe in liberty and I believe in you. And I’m asking you today to believe in me. I’m running for the presidency of the United States of America,” Binkley told his supporters.

The Generational Group CEO’s website has listed national unity, the national debt, addressing health care, resistance to abortion, and immigration as some of the key issues that his campaign is concentrating on.

“We have to be unified,” Binkley said. “We have to be in this place, because if we’re in a time of uncertainty, what it’s going to take is faith in God and faith in each other to get us through, and it’s not time for us to back down. It’s time for us to believe.”

The Texas businessman has said that he seeks to unify and strengthen the nation, restore and protect freedom for all, and bring Americans closer together, citing the solution as “by listening to and respecting one another.”

Although competing with 45th President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination, Binkley had said that he is “absolutely” confident.

“The message we have, I think, is one that is for the hope of America,” he said. “It’s for the heart of America coming back to God and trusting in God and each other, and I believe God wants to bring a new message to our country.”

His faith and family are critical to his run for office, Binkley emphasized, adding that he had contemplated the decision for about eight years.

“God spoke to my heart quite often about the direction for our country, where we’re headed, and the message for us is it’s time for us to unify again and it’s time for us to love our neighbor again and to get involved in the lives of people,” he shared.

