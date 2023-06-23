Rust Armorer Charged With Tampering

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

2:15 PM – Friday, June 23, 2023

“Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has been hit with another charge in connection with the fatal shooting that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Prosecutors accused Gutierrez Reed of tampering with evidence in a new filing Thursday, in addition to two counts of involuntary manslaughter filed against her earlier this year. The amended complaint alleged that Gutierrez Reed transferred “narcotics to another person with the intent to prevent the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself.”

Gutierrez Reed worked as an armorer on the set and loaded a prop gun used by actor Alec Baldwin that accidentally fired a live round and struck Hutchins. Witnesses told investigators Gutierrez Reed “was drinking heavily and smoking marijuana in the evenings” while the film was shooting.

This comes after manslaughter charges against Baldwin were dropped in April, after “new facts” called for further investigation and forensic analysis. Gutierrez Reed’s lawyer said the charge is “retaliatory and vindictive.”

“It is shocking that after 20 months of investigation, the special prosecutor now throws in a completely new charge against Ms. Gutierrez Reed, with no prior notice or any witness statements, lab reports, or evidence to support it,” said Jason Bowles in a statement.

Despite charges against Baldwin being dropped the actor still faces a number of civil lawsuits. Meanwhile, the cast and crew of “Rust” wrapped up filming in May.

