Russian Court Extends Detention Of Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich

US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, stands inside a defendants’ cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his extended pre-trial detention at the Moscow City Court in Moscow on September 19, 2023. Gershkovich was detained in March during a reporting trip to the Urals and accused of spying — charges that he, the US government and his employer, the Wall Street Journal, vehemently deny. In August his pre-trial detention was extended by three months. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

10:30 AM – Tuesday, November 28, 2023

A Russian court has extended the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Advertisement

Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday that Gershkovich, who was arrested on espionage charges, will remain in detention until January 30th.

The case was not televised in Russia and took place behind closed doors because authorities claim the details of the case are classified.

The 32-year-old was detained in March of this year while on a business trip to the city of Yekaterinburg, about 1,200 miles east of Moscow. Russia’s Security Service alleged that the reporter, “acting on the instructions of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.”

The Wall Street Journal and Gershkovich have denied the accusations, and the United States government has declared the journalist has been wrongfully detained.

Gershkovich becomes the first American reporter to be charged with espionage in Russia since 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, was arrested by the KGB. He is currently being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, which is known for its extremely harsh conditions.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry has claimed they will consider a swap for Gershkovich only after a verdict in his trial. Trials for espionage in Russia can last over a year.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!