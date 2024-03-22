Russia: Fatal Attack Claims At Least 40 Lives, Gunmen And Bombers Strike

Emergency services vehicles are seen outside the burning Crocus City Hall concert hall following the shooting incident in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, on March 22, 2024. Gunmen opened fire at a concert hall in a Moscow suburb on March 22, 2024 leaving dead and wounded before a major fire spread through the building, Moscow’s mayor and Russian news agencies reported. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:45 PM – Friday, March 22, 2024

A mass shooting and explosion was recently reported at one of the largest shopping and entertainment complexes in Russia.

Advertisement

On Friday evening, several gunmen entered Moscow’s Crocus City Hall concert venue, firing their automatic weapons at anyone and anything in sight.

The attackers then proceeded to throw a grenade or incendiary bomb, which ignited a fire in the hall. An eyewitness told the Mash Telegram channel that the horrific attack was conducted by “at least five” “bearded” assailants.

“They act like trained and trained fighters,” the unnamed witness said. “At the moment of entering the building, the guards and people standing at the door were killed. Then they blocked the main entrance.” “The terrorists are armed with AKM assault rifles,” they continued. “Some carry unloads with various ammunition. At least two of the attackers are carrying backpacks, possibly with molotov cocktails.”

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin referred to the sudden attack as a “great tragedy.”

Russian news agency 112 also reported that at least 40 individuals have been killed and more than 100 have been injured in the aftermath. However, no official numbers on the deaths or injuries have been released.

Additionally, more than 70 ambulance vehicles arrived, tending to those who were injured.

Reportedly, at least one of the gunmen was allegedly arrested, however this claim has not been confirmed by Russian authorities. Several videos on X (Twitter) showed police taking an unnamed man away in handcuffs.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!