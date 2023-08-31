Russia And North Korea Increasing Arms Deal Negotiations, Says U.S.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky island in the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok on April 25, 2019. (Photo by Alexey NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP)

Arms deal negotiations between Russia and North Korea are heating up, according to the U.S. on Wednesday, citing newly discovered intelligence.

The new intelligence revealed the arms deal discussed by the two sides would provide significant ammunition for different weapons systems, including artillery for Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine.

However, North Korea has repeatedly denied talks of the arms deal negotiations with Russia.

According to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, North Korean President Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin have exchanged letters that pledge to increase their cooperation between the two countries.

“We remain concerned that the DPRK continues to consider providing military support to Russia’s military forces in Ukraine and we have new information which we are able to share today that arms negotiations between Russia and the DPRK are actively advancing,” Kirby said. “Following these negotiations, high level discussion may continue in coming months.”

“Under these potential deals Russia would receive significant quantities and multiple types of munitions from the DPRK, which the Russian military plans to use in Ukraine. These potential deals also include the provision of raw materials that would assist Russia’s defense industrial base,” Kirby said.

This comes after the U.S. Treasury recently sanctioned a sanctions evasion network which was intended to support arms deals between the two countries.

Linda Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, accused Russia and North Korea of negotiating the deal during a Security Council Stakeout on Wednesday.

She called the negotiations “shameful” and a violation of Security Council resolutions approved by Russia.

On Thursday, North Korea conducted missile launches that it said were simulated nuclear strikes on South Korea in protest of South Korea’s joint military exercises with the U.S.

