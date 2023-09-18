Russell Brand’s Mgmt. Team Terminates Professional Ties Following Rape Allegations

Russell Brand. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:23 PM – Monday, September 18, 2023

Following the publication of sexual assault and emotional abuse claims on Saturday, which were the result of a joint investigation by the Times of London, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches, Russell Brand’s management company cut all business connections with the actor and podcaster.

Advertisement

Tavistock Wood Management Agency said in a statement that they felt they “were horribly misled by him.”

“Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him,” the agency said. “TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand.”

Allegations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse against Brand have been made by four different women.

Following a collaborative investigation by the three outlets, the accusations against Brand were made public on Saturday. Some of the accusations reportedly occurred between 2006 and 2008, while he served as a host and broadcaster for the BBC.

The BBC asserted in a statement that they “are urgently looking into the issues raised” by the hit piece.

“Russell Brand worked for a number of different organizations of which the BBC was one,” the statement said. “As is well known, Russell Brand left the BBC after a serious editorial breach in 2008, as did the then controller of Radio 2. The circumstances of the breach were reviewed in detail at the time. We hope that demonstrates that the BBC takes issues seriously and is prepared to act.”

However, all assault claims have been refuted by Brand, and he maintains that any romantic or sexual relationship he has had in the past has been mutually reciprocated.

“…But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” Brand said on social media.

According to one of the women who claims that Brand sexually assaulted and abused her when she was only 16 years old, her accusation was reportedly made to Brand’s literary agency at Tavistock Wood in 2020.

Brand’s page has now been removed from Tavistock Wood’s website.

The Metropolitan Police Service of the United Kingdom declared that they “are aware of the media reporting of a series of allegations of sexual assault.”

“At this time, we have not received any reports in relation to this. If anyone believes they have been the victim of a sexual assault, no matter how long ago it happened, we would encourage them to contact police,” the statement said.

In order to “ensure that any victims of crime they have spoken with are aware of how they may report any criminal allegations to police,” the police agency stated that they had spoken with the Sunday Times and will continue to do so, as well as with Channel 4.

The documentary Russel Brand: In Plain Sight was broadcast on Saturday on Channel 4, The Times, and The Sunday Times. The women who claim that Brand has raped, attacked, or mistreated them are also included in the documentary.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts