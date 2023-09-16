Russell Brand Denies Allegations After Being Accused Of Sexual Abuse

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:00 AM – Saturday, September 16, 2023

Actor Russell Brand, who has been accused of rape and sexual assaults, has released a statement denying the allegations.

On Friday, the 48-year-old comedian took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to clear his name of four different sexual abuse accusations that have been circulating the media and insisting that the relationships in question were “consensual.”

After releasing his video statement, he was backed by many notable individuals, including CEO of X Elon Musk and Former Kickboxer Andrew Tate.

Brand went on to state that he has received messages from media companies saying he was involved in “very serious criminal allegations,” which he described as a “litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks.”

The actor said he was “aware of newspapers making phone calls and sending letters to people he knows for ages and ages,” claiming he feels that “there’s a serious and consorted agenda to control these kinds of spaces.”

He then said that when he was working in the mainstream, that he had been very open about his relationships, which are mentioned in his books, and that they had all been “consensual relationships.”

Four women have reportedly accused the comedian of sexual assault between 2006 and 2013, while he was a BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 presenter, and afterwards an actor in Hollywood.

Others have also made various allegations against Brand, including calling him domineering, abusive, and accusing him of predatory behavior.

According to one woman, Brand raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home. According to medical documents, she was treated at a rape crisis center the same day.

Reportedly, text conversations also show that she informed Brand she was terrified of him and felt taken advantage of in the hours after leaving his residence, adding, “When a girl says [NO], it means no,” to which Brand apologized and replied saying he was “very sorry.”

Another woman reported that the actor allegedly sexually assaulted her when she was only 16-years-old while Brand was 31. She reportedly claimed he referred to her as “the child” during a three-month emotionally abusive and controlling relationship, and that Brand allegedly forced her to perform oral sex.

A third woman claims he sexually abused her while she worked for him in Los Angeles, and that he threatened to sue her if she told anybody else about her accusation.

Many other women have allegedly come forward with stories of physical and emotional abuse, as well as sexual harassment at the hands the Hollywood star.

Most of the women, who do not know each other, have chosen to remain anonymous.

This comes after it was reported that over the past few years reporters have interviewed hundreds of women who know Brand, including ex-girlfriends and their friends and family, comedians and other celebrities, as well as people who worked with him on radio and TV.

Reportedly, along with the interviews they have seen private emails and text messages as well as viewed medical and therapists notes.

After gathering their evidence, The Times and The Sunday Times offered Brand eight days to respond to comprehensive claims, including details that would allow him to recollect the alleged instances.

Lawyers for Brand first stated that they were unable to respond to the charges because they had posed a “large litany of questions” and had purposefully opted to anonymize the women’s names. They described it as premeditated and part of a pre-planned effort to harm their customer. They said that the release was part of a “planned campaign,” and their client believes there is a “deeply concerning agenda to all of this, namely the fact that he is an alternative media broadcaster competing with mainstream media.”

When given another chance to answer, Brand issued a statement on his YouTube channel and X in which he stated, “amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.” He reiterated that his relationships have always been mutual.

However, after being asked for evidence by the reporters making the accusations, Brand’s attorneys did not provide an answer.

This is a developing story. Updates to come.

