Rudy Giuliani Sues Joe Biden Over ‘Russian Pawn’ Slander

Rudy Giuliani filed a defamation lawsuit against President Joe Biden on Wednesday, claiming that the president’s characterization of him as a “Russian pawn” at a public debate with then-President Donald Trump in October 2020 cost him clients and podcast listeners.

In his statement to Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, New Hampshire, Giuliani stated that he had not yet determined the amount of monetary damages he would want from Biden and fundraising groups that are also mentioned in the case.

“You can do that later. But it’s in the millions and billions of dollars,” said Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, at a press conference outside of court.

Giuliani also represented Trump personally in the past.

His lawsuit against Biden comes one week after Hunter, the president’s son, accused Giuliani of engaging in computer hacking and illegal data access.

The laptop, according to him and other Trump associates, has purported evidence of Hunter Biden’s dishonest business ventures in Ukraine and China, as well as a slew of other inappropriate and incriminating media.

The notorious laptop is mentioned in Giuliani’s latest complaint.

Joe Biden stated, “Buddy, Rudy Giuliani, he is being used as a Russian pawn, he is being fed information that is Russian that is not true,” during their 2020 debate on October 22nd, according to Giuliani’s suit.

Later in the debate, Joe Biden said that the laptop included “false material from Russia.”

“Four, five former heads of the CIA say that what [Trump] is saying” about the laptop “is a bunch of garbage,” Biden asserted. “Nobody believes it except … his good friend Rudy Giuliani.”

At the most recent press conference, Giuliani said, “Being called by the leading candidate of the Democratic Party, [a] facilitator of Russian disinformation, is an extraordinarily damaging thing.”

“The Hunter Biden laptop contained no Russian information but rather contained the accurate, depraved, and revealing entries of someone engaged in influence peddling but also in throes of a drug addiction, and thereby revealing conduct and actions that at the very least would have cost Defendant Biden the 2020 presidential election if he had not lied about them and defamed the Plaintiff in the process of doing so,” The lawsuit states.

