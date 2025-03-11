Rosie O’Donnell Has Moved To Ireland, Alluding To Trump’s Election Win

US comedian and producer Rosie O’Donnell attends the 2024 Elle Women in Hollywood celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, November 19, 2024. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:34 PM – Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Comedian and television producer Rosie O’Donnell has confirmed that she moved to Ireland following President Donald Trump’s election win.

On Tuesday, O’Donnell announced in a TikTok video that she moved to Ireland on January 15th with her 12-year-old daughter Dakota.

“It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I’m very grateful,” O’Donnell, 62, said in the clip.

She then went on to explain that she is “in the process” of getting her Irish citizenship — since her grandparents are from Ireland.

“I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child. And here we are,” O’Donnell explained.

However, O’Donnell admitted that she already misses the other members of her family.

“You know, I’m happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back.”

She then alluded to policies implemented by Trump, saying: “It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know.”

O’Donnell concluded her video with some “sound advice” for her fans.

“Protect your sanity is all I can say. Protect your sanity as much as you can, and try not to swim in the chaos if possible, but I know it’s nearly impossible when you’re there in the middle of it,” she told her followers.

“And I think about everyone every day and the United States of America. And I am hoping that we can turn things around, counting on you, all of you, to do what’s right. And I think deep down inside, we all know what that is.”

Other celebrities that have moved away following the election win of the 47th president include disgraced television host Ellen DeGeneres and actress Portia de Rossi, as well as actress Eva Longoria.

