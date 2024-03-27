Ronna McDaniel Expects Big Pay Out From NBC Contract 

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:01 PM – Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Ronna McDaniel is expected to be fully paid out for her contract with NBC News, even after being let go just four days after joining.

According to a report by Politico, the ex-RNC chair’s contract with the news network was $300,000 a year for two years.

Due to her only appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday for less than 20 minutes, that amounts to more than $30,000 a minute or $500 a second.

Since NBC announced on Tuesday night that McDaniel was being let go, she has not discussed her brief employment in public.

Politico, however, notes that she is reportedly getting legal counsel and discussed her options with Bryan Freedman, a lawyer who in the past has represented Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon. She plans to go beyond simply getting the money back from her initial contract.

Her termination comes after the announcement of McDaniel joining the network sparked backlash.

“After listening to the legitimate concerns of many of you, I have decided that Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor,” NBCUniversal chairman Cesar Conde said in a statement.

Conservative Radio Host Hugh Hewitt defended McDaniel and stated the former chairwoman will “sue everyone who defamed her.”

“Ronna is going to sue everyone who defamed her for breach of contract and intentional inflection of mental distress,” Hewitt said during an appearance on Fox News. “They’re going to sue for the destruction of her business opportunities that come from being on TV. I think they made a terrible decision, and they allowed the MSNBC bleed to take over their network.”

Politico said that after some of the biggest names on NBC attacked her live, she is looking into possible defamation and hostile work environment claims.

McDaniel served as RNC chair from 2017 until earlier this month. She stepped down after receiving pressure from former President Donald Trump.

