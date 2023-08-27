Rolling Stone Turns From Music, Leans Into Leftist Anti-Trump ‘Propaganda’

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:38 PM – Sunday, August 27, 2023

Music fans are lamenting the current state of journalism and mainstream media in general as the “woke” far-left Rolling Stone magazine is being accused of disseminating anti-Trump “propaganda.”

The monthly music publication, famously known for its coverage of artists, bands, and contemporary culture, has come under criticism recently after publishing a recent tweet with the subject line “f*** around… find out” alongside images of former President Donald Trump and his most recent mugshot.

Many online users on X, formerly known as Twitter, responded to the politically-fueled post by bringing attention to the publication’s declining journalism and push towards obvious leftist ideology.

“What happened to music coverage? If I wanted to see political posts like this, I would just follow my creepy college professor or my angry rainbow-haired roommate on Twitter,” said one user.

“Delete your account,” wrote Ultra Right Beer founder Seth Weathers.

“The absolute state of modern journalism, summed up in one tweet,” wrote journalist Brad Polumbo.

After the release of Trump’s now-viral mugshot photograph, which covered the front pages of major newspapers around the country on Friday morning, the issue of favoritism and apparent political messaging has come to light.

In his first tweet since 2021, Trump also added to the circulation by sharing the image on Twitter.

The 45th president’s mugshot was taken at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in connection with charges from the indictment of District Attorney Fani Willis. This particular time, the accusations included allegedly contesting the outcome of the 2020 election. Trump is a co-defendant in this case along with 18 others.

The current outrage that Rolling Stone has sparked recently from their X social media account is not abnormal for the brand.

Rolling Stone had settled a defamation lawsuit brought by a former assistant dean at the University of Virginia, who accused the publication of publishing false and extremely damaging information about a campus rape.

It also appears that the outlet’s music-related editorial pieces in recent years have not generated as much of a “stir” as they have in the past, so this kind of marketing could be a way to pump up their viewership.

Back in March of this year, OAN anchors Stella Escobedo and Alicia Summers were falsely accused of attempting to conceal their employment and company affiliations on TikTok in an article written by Rolling Stone writers Nikki McCann Ramirez and Miles Klee, despite the fact that “One America News” is very clearly all over their profiles and mentioned in their video content.

The random hit piece targeting OAN employees amplified the outlet’s deteriorating reputation and declining viewership.

