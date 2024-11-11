Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrives For 93rd Annual Tree Raising Ceremony: ‘Christmas Is Here’

Spectators watch as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is installed on November 9, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:06 PM – Monday, November 11, 2024

The historic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in New York City on Saturday, marking the beginning of the holiday season.

The 11-ton 74-foot-tall tree traveled 140 miles from Massachusetts, escorted by authorities into Manhattan beginning on November 9th.

The massive Norway spruce will take around 5 miles of light strands with over 50,000 RGB LED light bulbs to wrap the entirety of the tree.

The arrival of the Christmas tree marked the 93rd year of the city’s tradition, and was the first tree transported from Massachusetts since 1959.

New Yorkers watched as a crane lifted the massive Christmas tree into place.

“The crowds were big today. They were one of the biggest crowds I’ve ever seen that come to a tree raising,” stated Erik Pauze, the head gardener at Rockefeller Center.

“I’m ready for a New York Christmas,” stated 30-year-old Bri Patel from Flushing, Queens.

“It brings me happiness, like Christmas is here, I never wake up this early for anything,” she added. “But I got up and I got here at 6:30am from Flushing just to see the tree. It put me in the holiday spirit.”

Another resident, 20-year-old Piper Filiault, who is staying in NYC for an internship, added “It puts me in such a joyful mood… It tells me like Christmas is here. I’m staying in New York for most of the holiday so I’m ready to do everything they offer… I’m coming back for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Oh my God, it’s going to feel so magical. I’m so ready for it.”

The official tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for December 4th.

