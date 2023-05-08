Robert Kennedy Jr. believes CIA killed his uncle

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

OAN Brooke Mallory

UPDATED 4:22 PM – Monday, May 8, 2023

Democrat presidential contender Robert Kennedy Jr. has recently endorsed the theory that his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, was murdered with help from the CIA, claiming that the evidence is “overwhelming.”

“There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder,” Kennedy said in an interview with John Catsimatidis on Sunday. “I think it’s beyond a reasonable doubt at this point.”

In 1963, 35th President John F. Kennedy was shot while riding in a convertible with his wife, Jackie, during a parade in Dallas, Texas. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have consistently refuted any claims that they were complicit in Kennedy’s murder.

Although Lee Harvey Oswald was said to be the only shooter in the incident, there have been widespread rumors and discussions of extra shooters and governmental backing for decades. This comes despite the fact that Oswald was publicly acknowledged as the sole shooter who allegedly acted alone.

However, in a 1979 report, a House committee set up efforts to look into the murder and concluded that, given the available scientific evidence, it was likely that at least two assailants shot at the president. Although, the committee was unable to identify the second shooter or the scope of the conspiracy.

The earliest mention of the term “conspiracy theorist” emerged in 1863, in a letter published by the New York Times.

However, a 1967 CIA dispatch called “Countering Criticisms of the Warren Report” regarding the 1964 report of the Warren Commission, a group of officials appointed by President Lyndon B. Johnson investigating Kennedy’s assassination by Lee Harvey Oswald, refers to “conspiracy theories” and “conspiracy theorists,” according to AP News.

After the 1967 document came out, the term resurfaced and quickly gained popularity.

According to John McCone, the CIA’s director at the time of Kennedy’s murder, he said in a testimony before a House committee that Oswald was not an operative, and the agency never interacted with or associated with him.

In Kennedy Jr.’s Sunday interview, the presidential candidate made the claim that his uncle’s murder in November 1963 was directly related to his opposition to sending American troops to Vietnam.

“When my uncle was president, he was surrounded by a military-industrial complex and intelligence apparatus that was constantly trying to get him to go to war in Laos, Vietnam, etc… He refused. He said that the job of the American presidency is to keep the nation out of war,” Kennedy Jr. said.

During the discussion, Kennedy Jr.’s father and former U.S. Attorney General, Robert F. Kennedy, who was fatally murdered in Los Angeles while running for president in 1968, was also the subject of a theory that the CIA may have been involved in that death as well.

The evidence of CIA complicity in his father’s death, according to Kennedy Jr., is “very convincing, but is circumstantial.”

“We do not have the really strong documentary testimonial evidence that we have with my uncle,” Kennedy Jr. asserted.

