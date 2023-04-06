Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces presidential run

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks onstage at Food & Bounty At Sunset Gower Studios on January 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 10:33 AM – Thursday, April 6, 2023

Environmental lawyer, activist and vaccine skeptic, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has filed paperwork to run for president on the Democrat ticket in 2024.

The 69-year-old nephew of President John F. Kennedy had previously hinted on Twitter in early March that he was considering to run for president.

Kennedy filed his statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday which was later confirmed by his campaign treasurer John E. Sullivan.

Kennedy has long been a skeptic of vaccines and vaccine efficacy, which made him a target for Democrats who labeled him as a “propagandist.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, his non-profit organization, Children’s Health Defense, prospered with revenues doubling to around $6.8 million. In 2021, he also released a book titled “The Real Anthony Fauci” in which he said that Dr. Anthony Fauci had assisted in “a historic coup d’etat against Western democracy.”

Kennedy’s outspokenness against vaccines also led to Instagram, the popular social media platform, taking down his account “for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines.”

In March, he said that if he was to make a run for president, then his main priority would be to end the “corruption that has ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children, and robbed us of our values and freedoms.”

Kennedy has been known to attend public events with popular supporters of 45th President Donald Trump. In 2021, a photo that was posted on Instagram showed him backstage at a Reawaken America event with Roger Stone, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and Charlene Bollinger.

In March, Democrat Marianne Williamson also joined the presidential race looking to challenge President Joe Biden in 2024.

The 2024 Democratic presidential race is starting to take shape, along with Kennedy and Williamson, Biden is expected to make a formal announcement for his bid for a term in office.

On the Republican side, Donald Trump along with former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have all formally announced their 2024 presidential campaigns.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former Vice President Mike Pence are also expected to announce their intentions to run for president in 2024.

The official announcement from Kennedy is expected to be made on April 19th in Boston.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts