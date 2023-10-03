RNC Threatens To Ban Christie, Ramaswamy In GOP Debates Over Joint Fox News segment

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

3:28 PM – Tuesday, October 3, 2023

The Republican National Committee (RNC) threatened to ban two Republican candidates from the next GOP primary debate.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R-N.J.) and Republican entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy were told by the RNC that they could be banned over a planned joint appearance on Fox News, both candidates claimed on Tuesday.

Both potential GOP candidates were set to appear on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” evening news program.

According to both men, the RNC claimed that if they go through with the joint appearance they would be violating their pledge to only take part in sanctioned debates and would be ruled out of the upcoming November 8th debate in Miami, Florida.

With threats of being barred from the next showdown, both 2024 candidates are now planning to have separate interviews with Fox News host Bret Baier and are now extra critical of the RNC’s “tactics.”

“It is very disappointing that we were threatened with exclusion from the Miami debate and future debates for trying to have a more complete dialogue with each other and the voters. Every campaign was offered that opportunity by Fox News and they have now been effectively banned by the RNC,” Christie wrote in a scathing post to X, formerly Twitter.

“Last week’s RNC debate was a disgrace, and I’m starting to believe that was by design. This is what a brokered and rigged nomination process looks like,” Ramaswamy wrote.

“I disagree like hell with @GovChristie, but when they asked me to face off with him, I said I’d be a man and do it – before the RNC intervened to cut it off.”

“The same candidates complaining about the rules governing RNC debates all signed a pledge and agreed months ago to not participate in unsanctioned debates,” the spokesperson said.

Both men clashed in the last GOP debate on August 23rd, when Christie said Ramaswamy is “a guy that sounds like ChatGPT.”

Additionally, former President Donald Trump did not participate in the first or second RNC debate, and his team argued against holding any more in the future.

“The Republican National Committee should immediately cancel the upcoming debate in Miami and end all future debates in order to refocus its manpower and money on preventing Democrats’ efforts to steal the 2024 election,” senior Trump advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita wrote in a statement Monday.

