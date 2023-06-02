RNC releases criteria for the first 2024 GOP debate

Republican presidential candidates Ben Carson, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Ohio Gov. John Kasich (L-R) stand on stage for the Republican National Committee Presidential Primary Debate at the University of Houston’s Moores School of Music Opera House on February 25, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

7:10 PM – Friday, June 2, 2023

The Republican National Committee has announced its criteria required for candidates to qualify for the first presidential primary debate in August.

The first debate will take place on August 23rd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. If enough candidates qualify for the debate, a second one will be held on August 24th at the Ronald Regan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

In order to qualify, candidates must be polling at a minimum of 1% in at least three national polls, or at 1% in two national polls and in one early state poll from two of the following states, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Iowa and Nevada. The only polls that the RNC will recognize require at least 800 registered Republican voters and it must be conducted on or after July 1st.

Additionally, candidates must fulfill the fundraising minimum requirement of 40,000 unique donors and at least 200 unique donors from a minimum of 20 territories and states.

All GOP candidates must pledge not to join any debates that are not endorsed by the RNC and they must pledge to support whoever becomes the Republican presidential nominee.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made a statement after the criteria was released.

“The RNC is committed to putting on a fair, neutral, and transparent primary process and the qualifying criteria set forth will put our party and eventual nominee in the best position to take back the White House come November 2024,” McDaniel said.

As of June 1st, there are a handful of candidates who have declared their run. In a recent national poll by Interactive Polls, 45th President Donald J. Trump is leading the GOP pack at 54%.

