RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Resigning

OAN’s Sophia Flores

5:46 PM –Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), has revealed that she is stepping down from her position.

According to The New York Times, McDaniel informed 45th President Donald Trump that she is planning on stepping down after the South Carolina GOP primary. The primary in The Palmetto State will take place on February 24th.

The former president and McDaniel reportedly met up at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday.

A day after meeting, McDaniel’s chief of staff Mike Reed similarly announced that he was stepping down from his position as well.

“I know the timing of this news comes as many rumors in the press swirl and we prepare to merge with the presumptive nominee. I assure you, the RNC is in an incredibly strong position,” he said.

In recent weeks, Republican calls for McDaniel to resign have gained more momentum, making this development even more significant.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

