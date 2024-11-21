Rick Scott Speculates Whether Gov. DeSantis Would Choose Lara Trump To Succeed Marco Rubio

Lara Trump speaking during the 10X Ladies Conference Miami 2024 at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa on August 16, 2024 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:36 PM – Thursday, November 21, 2024

Florida Senator Rick Scott stated that he believes Governor Ron DeSantis will choose Lara Trump to replace Senator Marco Rubio, whom President-elect Donald Trump tapped to serve as secretary of state.

“I think Lara Trump is the right person to replace him. He’s going to be hard to replace. I met her back when she worked at E! Network and she is a hard worker; she is committed,” Scott (R-Fla.) said during a Tuesday interview with “The Hill” on the NewsNation network.

“You watch what she did at the RNC this election cycle, what a great job she did on election security, making sure we got the vote at. I think she’ll be a great partner, and I look forward to serving with her,” the Scott told anchor Blake Burman.



Scott had previously endorsed Lara to serve as Rubio’s replacement shortly after he received the nomination. Additionally, he has encouraged DeSantis to select the Republican National Committee co-chair to represent the state of Florida.

“It’s an important decision, and I think he’s going to pick Lara Trump because he knows she is clearly qualified,” Scott said. “She is somebody that would be well received in the state of Florida and somebody that could win the election when she has to run in two years.”

Meanwhile, Lara explained that although she has not yet spoken with DeSantis, she would still be open-minded to filling the seat “if asked.”

“If I am tapped to serve in another capacity, it truly would be my honor,” Lara Trump told Fox News. “I have not been asked yet, but I certainly would strongly consider it if it is presented to me.”

