RHOBH Star Annemarie Wiley Fired From Reality Show After Expressing Conservative Opinions

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:58 PM – Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) reality television star Annemarie Wiley was fired for reportedly voicing her own conservative political opinions on the show.

Last Thursday, Wiley announced her departure from RHOB, where she maintained that viewers did not see “the real” her. She also expressed that leaving the show was not her decision, but did not give much explanation as to why.

However, according to a report by the Daily Mail, an insider source close to Wiley revealed that “a cast member having polarizing views and the ladies taking her to task would have been part of a juicy storyline on any Real Housewives franchise, but after politics railroaded season 13 of the New York cast, producers just edited all of those segments out of the Beverly Hills season.”

The report continued, stating that producers purportedly cut political scenes from the Beverly Hills series, leaving viewers in the dark as to why Wiley’s real housewife appearances were so abruptly terminated.

The 41-year-old and her co-star, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, reportedly had consistent disputes about politics.

According to the source, Wiley and Kung-Minkoff: “were at odds all season over Annemarie misrepresenting she was a doctor, but Annemarie’s politics really disgusted Crystal even more.”

“The Chinese-American openly struggled to understand why a woman of color would be aligned with Trump, who has made racist comments about various nationalities and colors,” the source continued.

“One of the few things Annemarie didn’t lie about during the taping of the show was her political beliefs,” the source continued. “She was open and proud to be Team MAGA and a staunch Donald Trump supporter.”

Wiley also reportedly came under fire after a controversial post by her husband, Marcellus Wiley, was made public.

“I have no issue with transgenders, but I do have an issue with athletes who are transgender women trying to compete against biological women. Not against the Wiley Women!” the post said. “Why can’t the dudes who transition to women actually empower women by competing against men?”

According to the source, “Annemarie was hyper-defensive while defending her husband Marcellus Wiley’s controversial social media views on politics and transgender athletes. It was the biggest turnoff to the ladies.”

The source continued, stating that Garcelle Beauvais said that she was “disgusted” to learn that Annemarie was a fan of “political conspiracy theorist Candace Owens” during the reunion taping and that this revealed “everything she needed to know” about Annemarie.

However, RHOBH producers made the decision to edit out the scenes.

“The cast feels as though there’s no need to keep her on the show if producers aren’t going to let the audience see the real Annemarie,” the source said. “If it’s not going to be shown on camera, they don’t want to work with someone who has such off-putting personal and political views.”

