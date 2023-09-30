RFK Jr. Teases ‘Major Announcement’ Amid Independent Run Rumors

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:49 AM – Saturday, September 30, 2023

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has teased a “major announcement,” as rumors that he will be running as an Independent circulate the media.

On Friday, the democratic presidential candidate released a video about his upcoming October 9th event in Philadelphia, in which he teased a “major announcement” in the upcoming weeks amid speculations that he will be running for president as an Independent.

“I want to tell you now what I’ve come to understand after six months of campaigning: There is a path to victory,” Kennedy said. “We all recognize that there’s a genuine possibility of national transformation and its source is the goodness in the American people.”

In the video, the 69-year-old criticized corruption in government and on both sides and called out the “established Washington interests” saying that his campaign will “change the habits of American politics.”

“I understand that deeply felt concern that people have about the way corruption has overtaken our government. It’s in the executive branch. It’s in Congress. It’s in the leadership of both political parties,” he added.

During a town hall meeting in North Charleston, South Carolina in September, Kennedy Jr. said he was keeping all options open when asked if he was prepared to run an Independent campaign in the face of perceived obstacles by the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which the campaign claims were designed to derail his candidacy.

“They’re trying to make sure that I can’t participate at all in the political process, and so I’m going to keep all my options open,” Kennedy said.

A day after the speech, he stated that if he decided to run Independently, he “would have to make a call before October 15th.”

The campaign video teaser came amid news reports speculating that Kennedy Jr. would use the October 9th event to announce his Independent run.

