RFK Jr. Set To Speak At CPAC

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:03 PM – Friday, October 6, 2023

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) later this month.

The CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp announced Friday that the presidential candidate will be “advocating for the defunding of the weaponized bureaucracy and ensuring the constitutional right of medical freedom.”

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a unique voice in advocating for the defunding of the weaponized bureaucracy and ensuring the constitutional right of medical freedom,” Schlapp said. “Kennedy joining such an important event is a reflection of the splintering of the left-wing coalition that has gone full woke Marxist to the point that traditional liberals don’t feel welcome anymore.”

The CPAC is an annual political gathering attended by conservative activists and elected leaders from across the United States that is hosted by the American Conservative Union where its annual straw poll carries weight among political predictors.

Other notable speakers that were announced to be at the conference include GOP Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Senate Candidate Kari Lake (R-Ariz.) and Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-Texas).

Ramaswamy’s newcomer campaign got traction rapidly following the first GOP debate.

According to national polling averages, Ramaswamy is the third most popular contender, below former President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.).

“We are also honored to have Vivek Ramaswamy — a true patriot and rising star fighting for the values of life and liberty for every American,” Schlapp said. “Ramaswamy has made a massive impact on the political scene in a short amount of time. He comes from the world of business and is willing to courageously fight the woke agenda of corporate America.”

According to a report for Mediaite, Kennedy Jr. will hold a 2024 campaign rally in Philadelphia on Monday, where he will likely launch his Independent candidacy. The candidate has previously voiced dissatisfaction with the Democrat National Committee’s failure to support an open primary between him and President Joe Biden.

