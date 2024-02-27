RFK Jr. Secures Amount Of Signatures Required To Appear On Georgia And Arizona Ballots

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:22 PM – Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has gathered enough signatures to qualify to appear in Arizona’s and Georgia’s ballot.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the group supporting the Independent presidential candidate, American Values 2024, announced that they gathered the necessary signatures to secure ballot access for the states that helped President Joe Biden defeat former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election by very narrow margins.

“The grassroots energy and momentum give us more confidence than ever in our ability to knock out the remaining states on our list of states quickly,” PAC co-founder Tony Lyons said in a statement on Tuesday.

The PAC said it will keep up its own signature collection campaign in ten additional states including in Michigan, a battleground state, and others with high signature requirements like Texas, California, and New York.

The organization announced in December that it would invest between $10 million and $15 million to assist Kennedy in getting signatures.

Kennedy Jr. first met the requirements to appear on the ballot in Utah in 2024.

In order to pursue an Independent candidacy, he withdrew from last year’s Democratic presidential primary.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!