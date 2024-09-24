RFK Jr. Requests That SCOTUS Restore His Name On N.Y. Ballots

Former Republican presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. listens during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Desert Diamond Arena on August 23, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency intervention in order to get his name back on New York’s presidential ballots.

Lower courts excluded the former Independent candidate from the ballot after ruling that he falsely claimed residency in the Empire State due to his Katonah, New York, address not being his fixed and permanent residency.

RFK Jr. currently lives in Los Angeles, California, with his actress wife, Cheryl Hines, who is best known for her role in the television show “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” He has lived there since 2014.

The Second Circuit upheld a lower court’s decision disqualifying the Independent candidate on September 18th.

Kennedy indicated in court filings that he has continuously rented a room in the home of a childhood friend, and that he had stayed overnight on one occasion. His attorneys highlighted that the lower courts “did not find that anyone was misled” in regards to that information.

In Kennedy’s emergency appeal to the Supreme Court, he argued that his supporters in the state “have a constitutional right to have Kennedy placed on the ballot — and to vote for him, whether he is campaigning for their vote or not.”

“The address on Kennedy’s petition was and is entirely immaterial — both to voters and to New York,” his attorneys wrote in their request.

The request was brought by Kennedy’s campaign, “American Values 2024,” a super-PAC backing him and his political endeavors.

Meanwhile, the emergency request was sent to Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who handles emergency appeals in New York. As a result, she requested New York Attorney General Letitia James (D-N.Y.) and others involved in the case respond in writing by Wednesday afternoon.

Since suspending his campaign and supporting former President Donald Trump, Kennedy has attempted to remove his name in key battleground states, while remaining on the ballot elsewhere. The move has prompted several series of legal challenges, and the battle in New York is now the first involving Kennedy to reach the Supreme Court.

The former Independent candidate recently urged his supporters to vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming election. Kennedy seems to be trying to take votes away from Democrat candidate Kamala Harris in the blue state of New York, which has historically been controlled by Democrats and majority Democrat voters, with the exception of the mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001, Rudy Giuliani.

Recently, the high court also rejected a bid to put Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein on Nevada’s ballot.

