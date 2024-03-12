RFK Jr ‘Considering’ Aaron Rodgers, Jesse Ventura As Running Mates, Rep Says

R| Jesse Ventura. (Photo by Joe Corrigan/Getty Images) L| Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

6:21 PM – Tuesday, March 12, 2024

A representative of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has reportedly confirmed that the Independent presidential candidate is considering NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Jesse Ventura, a former politician, retired professional wrestler, and former television show host.

On Tuesday, multiple reports stated that RFK is considering a shortlist of candidates to take on a running mate position that includes Rodgers and former Minnesota Governor, Ventura.

“I’m an independent. I’m not a Democrat or a Republican because I know they’re not the solution,” Ventura said in the past.

Kennedy stated in a previous interview that he expected to announce his choice for vice president in the following 30 days.

“He’s considering Aaron Rodgers and Jesse Ventura as running mates along with others on a short list,” a spokesperson for the Kennedy campaign said on Tuesday. “No other details are available.”

Last year, Rodgers endorsed Kennedy, 70, after the two became friends over their opposition to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. “This is presidential,” was Kennedy’s response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address, which Rodgers repeated on X (Twitter) on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee bashed Kennedy’s short list.

“The Three Stooges reunion was something no one was asking for. It’s no surprise this is the shortlist considering the conspiracy theorist is doing the choosing,” Democratic National Committee senior adviser Mary Beth Cahill said in a statement.

Kennedy failed to gain the support of the Democrat base and, as a result, abandoned his Democrat presidential campaign last year and switched to an independent one. He has previously voiced that the contemporary Democrat party is not the old Democrat party he once knew who was anti-war, and had a healthy distrust of the government as well as pharmaceutical companies.

