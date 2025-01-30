RFK Jr. Confirmation Hearing: Takeaways From Day 1 & 2

(L) US Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on his nomination to be Health and Human Services Secretary, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 29, 2025. (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) / (R-Top) US Senator Elizabeth Warren. (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) / (R-Bottom) US Senator Bernie Sanders.

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:22 PM – Thursday, January 30, 2025

As the anticipated new secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced senators in two separate hearing days — the first on Wednesday and the second on Thursday.

Advertisement

Although there has been mainstream media-circulated “controversy” surrounding a number of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet selections, Kennedy’s nomination is distinctive in that it has faced resistance from the left and the right.

However, this was his chance to answer politicians’ hard-hitting questions during the first three-and-a-half-hour Senate Finance Committee hearing, as well as the second.

PROCESSED FOODS

Kennedy’s condemnation of processed foods in the U.S., which he highlighted contributes to the nation’s obesity crisis, was a major theme of both his opening statements and the hearing. He pledged to examine food additives and to strive to eliminate financial conflicts of interest in U.S. government organizations and food sector.

“We will reverse the chronic disease epidemic and put the nation back on the road to health,” he told the committee.

Kennedy said that this generation had witnessed a “explosion” of autoimmune and allergy disorders, along with type 2 diabetes, when asked why he was a strong supporter of nutrition-based disease prevention.

He also further stressed that he did not wish to deny Americans access to processed foods if they so wish to consume them. Kennedy noted that as long as Americans are aware of the health risks, unlike in past generations, then he has no issue with bodily autonomy — even if an individual is weakening their health from consuming certain foods.

“If you like a McDonald’s cheeseburger or a Diet Coke – which my boss loves – you should be able to get them,” he declared, referencing Trump’s well-known appreciation for the fast food chain McDonald’s, in addition to his love for Diet Coke.

VACCINES

One of the main points of inquiry was Kennedy’s history of “anti-vaccine sentiments.” Kennedy, in his opening remarks, stated that he is more so “pro-safety” rather than “anti-vaccine or anti-industry.” He also highlighted the fact that his kids are vaccinated to try to reassure senators that he supports childhood vaccinations.



However, Democrats didn’t buy it.

The committee’s ranking member, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) questioned Kennedy about his past assertion that “there is no vaccine that is safe and effective,” which he allegedly said during a 2023 podcast.

Nevertheless, Kennedy maintained that the quote had been misinterpreted by Wyden.

Kennedy: “I support the measles vaccine. I support the polio vaccine. I will do nothing as HHS secretary that makes it difficult or discourages people from taking anything.” Wyden: “From abortion to universal health care, Mr. Kennedy has changed his views so often it’s nearly impossible to know where he stands.”

At one point, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT.) stepped in to offer some of his own inquiries.

“I think the gist of what you’re trying to say today is that you’re really pro-vaccine, you want to ask questions—you have started a group called the Children’s Health Defense. You’re the originator of it,” Sanders said. “Right now, as I understand it, on their website they are selling what’s called onesies—little things, clothing for babies. One of them is titled ‘Unvaxxed, unafraid’. Next one, and it’s sold for 26 bucks apiece, by the way, next one is ‘No vax, no problem’,” he continued. “Now, you’re coming before this committee and saying you’re pro-vaccine,” the independent Vermont politician continued. “And yet your organization is making money selling a child’s product to parents for 26 bucks which casts fundamental doubt on the usefulness of vaccines.” “Can you tell us now, now that you are pro-vaccine, that you’re going to have your organization take these products off the market?” Sanders pressed.

Kennedy stated in a disclosure form submitted with his nomination that he had stepped down as Children’s Health Defense’s chairman and top legal counsel in December. The vocal opponent of experimental mRNA COVID-19 vaccines earned about $10 million in the past year from speaking engagements, dividends from his litigation, and heading Children’s Health Defense, according to the same disclosure form.

Kennedy, who left the organization last month, also assured Sanders that he had “no power” over it whatsoever.

Sanders: “You founded that; you certainly have power,” he continued, raising his voice. “Are you supportive of these onesies?” He then displays an image of an “anti-vax” child’s onesie. Kennedy: “I am supportive of vaccines. I want good science..”

During another point, Sanders also went on to attack a different aspect of the pharmaceutical industry, claiming that Americans pay more for the same medications than individuals in Europe.

Kennedy was asked by Sanders whether he was prepared to “end that absurdity.”

Kennedy: “We should end that disparity,” he said in agreement.

Senator Angela Alsobrooks, a Democrat from Maryland, later attempted to scold Kennedy for previously implying that Black people should receive vaccines on a different schedule than others. She cited an interview from 2021 in which Kennedy stated that Black people have a stronger immune system than White people.

She also questioned the nominee regarding his plans for the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Alsobrooks: “How will you decide, Mr. Kennedy, which [NIH] scientists are bad scientists? Are they the ones who disagree with you?” Kennedy: “The ones who are corrupt.”

“What different vaccine schedule would you say I should have received?” Alsobrooks, who is Black, asked as well.

In response, Kennedy said that some studies have indicated that Black individuals required less antigens—the components of immunizations that elicit an immunological response.

“This is so dangerous,” Alsobrooks responded, cutting him off. “Mr. Kennedy, with all due respect, that is so dangerous. Your voice would be a voice that parents would listen to.” “I will be voting against your nomination because your views are dangerous to our state and to our country,” she added.

COVID-19

Colorado Democrat Senator Michael Bennet similarly questioned Kennedy about claims he had made in the past, such as that COVID-19 was a genetically-modified bioweapon.

Bennet expressed that since one of the federal health secretary’s jobs is to provide healthcare to American families, it is “too important for the games that you’re playing.”

ABORTION

Kennedy, a former Democrat, attempted to retract remarks he had made previously regarding “abortion rights” that conservatives had taken issue with.

Kennedy previously said on a podcast during his presidential campaign last year that he would be in favor of allowing women to get abortions at full-term.

“Abortion should be legal up until a certain number of weeks, and restricted thereafter,” he wrote on X a few days later, reversing his assertion.

He noted that when he said the full-term comment, he was mistaken about abortion terms and didn’t actually mean what he said.

Senators from both sides of the aisle questioned Kennedy about his stance.

Additionally, he made an effort to support Trump by arguing that states should have the final say over abortion laws. Trump had requested that he research the abortion drug mifepristone, he added.

“I agree with President Trump that every abortion is a tragedy,” Kennedy stated, a line that he repeated several times during the hearing. “I serve at the pleasure of the president. I’m going to implement his policies.”

MEDICAID

Kennedy took on a line of questioning from Sen. Bill Cassidy, (R-La.), regarding Medicaid.

Cassidy asked the candidate to outline proposals for Medicaid reform, a multibillion-dollar program funded by taxpayers that provides healthcare for around 80 million people — including children, and Kennedy struggled to answer.

Kennedy eventually said, “I don’t have a broad proposal for dismantling the program,” after Cassidy repeatedly questioned him.

Kennedy’s route to confirmation will be significantly influenced by Cassidy. Cassidy, a physician, is also the chair of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

Additionally, after the hearing, Finance Committee member Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who voted in favor of Pete Hegseth’s defense secretary nomination, stated: “I’m in a presumptive lean yes position, and everything he did today hasn’t eroded that position.”

Mike Crapo (R-Idaho.), a Republican senator and chair of the Finance Committee, also endorsed Kennedy as the proceedings came to a close.

“I think you have come through well, and deserve to be confirmed,” he said to Kennedy.

The Senate Finance Committee’s vote, which is anticipated to take place next week, is Kennedy’s next step in the confirmation process.

The financial group also includes Senator Cassidy (R-LA.), the chairman of the Health Committee. However, Cassidy seems somewhat torn on Kennedy, and his vote will be crucial.

Cassidy wants to vote in favor of Trump’s preferred candidate, especially one who has voiced plans to “Make America Healthy Again,” with Kennedy expressing how he desires to ban the same chemicals and “poisons” being added into our food and water supply that the European Union (EU) has already banned for Europeans — due to their carcinogenic (cancer-causing) qualities and connections to ill health.

Nonetheless, his own lengthy dedication to vaccines, his medical background, and information that has been ingrained into his head throughout his career are most likely causing him to feel torn on the matter.

______________________________________________________

SIDE NOTE

Although Kennedy didn’t seem to win over any Democrats, he hasn’t yet had any Republican senators openly express that they wouldn’t want him to take on the role. Worst case scenario for Kennedy, if Democrats unify against him, he can afford to lose only three votes on the Senate floor.

______________________________________________________

Social media users chimed in, expressing their own thoughts on day one and two of Kennedy’s confirmation hearing.

“@RandPaul is a doctor, I’m a surgeon. Both of us and 68,000 doctors are saying can’t we just follow the science and go where it takes us? This is all RFK Jr is saying. So 68k doctors can’t all be wrong in supporting his confirmation. The Republican Party and President Trump. @realDonaldTrump, through the advocacy of RFK on behalf of children, have now captured the attention and votes from Moms who care for their children. This is an opportunity for our Senate leaders to understand that confirming RFK Jr. @RobertKennedyJr could transform the outcomes of healthcare in the nation. It is unacceptable that we spend more money than the rest of the world in healthcare and yet have one of the lowest longevity rates. It is unacceptable that Europe will not buy the food from our farmers in America because of pesticide contamination,” posted Dr. Pat Soon-Shiong on X.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!