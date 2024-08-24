RFK Jr. Appears At Trump Rally After Suspending Candidacy, Endorses Former President 

Former Republican presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands during a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena on August 23, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. Kennedy announced today that he was suspending his presidential campaign and supporting former President Trump. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:43 AM – Saturday, August 24, 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined former President Donald Trump on stage during his Arizona rally, after Kennedy suspended his candidacy and threw his support behind Trump.

Advertisement

Trump welcomed Kennedy on stage and stated that the independent ran an “extraordinary campaign” hours after Kennedy endorsed him.

“With all those votes he was getting, he has a lot of votes that he could have gotten. I think he’s going to have a huge influence on this campaign,” Trump said near the beginning of his event in Glendale.

Trump continued by pledging to create a commission on attempted assassinations in Kennedy’s honor if elected. Both Senator Robert F. Kennedy Sr., the father of Kennedy, and President John F. Kennedy, the uncle, were assassinated. Trump declared that the commission would be entrusted with disclosing the last bits of information regarding the 1963 presidential assassination, information that he withheld from the public during his administration.

Kennedy spoke about his conversation with Trump during his remarks, mentioning topics that “bind us together,” such as “having safe food and ending the chronic disease epidemic.”

“Don’t you want a president that’s going to make America healthy again?” asked Kennedy.

Some Kennedy supporters in Arizona who spoke with NBC News said they’re throwing their support behind Trump.

Bruce Brimacombe, a resident of Scottsdale, said that he now plans to vote for Trump because of Kennedy’s involvement.

“It’s not that I’m not going to vote for Trump for being Trump,” said Brimacombe. “I’m going to vote for Trump because if Bobby is able to do what he’s been asked to do, I’ll be behind it. Because that’s going to build a platform.”

Casey Westerman, a Trump supporter in 2016 and 2020 who had planned to vote for Kennedy in November, has changed his mind and will now back Trump. The resident of Chandler will support Trump once more because he “trusts Bobby.”

On Friday, Kennedy said that even though he is not terminating his candidacy, he is suspending it. He said that while he would leave his name on some ballots, he is removing it from 10 battleground states.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!