RFK Jr. Apologizes To His Family For Super Bowl Advertisement

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits “The Faulkner Focus”at Fox News Channel Studios on June 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

4:45 PM – Monday, February 12, 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized to his family members after a Super Bowl advertisement mimicked a broadcast similar to his late uncle John F. Kennedy’s 1960 presidential campaign.

On Sunday, RFK Jr. shared a post on X (Twitter), in which he apologized to his relatives for a Super Bowl commercial that mirrored JFK’s presidential campaign. In the advertisement, RFK Jr.’s face was plastered over JFK’s face in the original presidential campaign video from 1960 and viewers were urged to “Vote Independent.”

RFK Jr., who is running for president this year as an independent candidate, expressed regret to his family for the surprise commercial that prominently displayed his relationship to his uncle, who was the 35th president of the United States.

RFK Jr. asserted that neither he nor his campaign were consulted during the creation of the advertisement by the American Values Super PAC.

During the Super Bowl, American Values 2024 broadcasted a 30-second commercial that primarily used images from the 1960 presidential campaign of former President John F. Kennedy. According to sources, the PAC co-chair Tony Lyons said that the advertisement, which aired right before the halftime show, was indeed purchased for $7 million.

Kennedy apologized, but as of Monday morning, the advertisement was still at the top of his X profile, despite his denial that his campaign was involved.

“I’m so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain. The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff. I love you all. God bless you,” Kennedy wrote on X.

In a post on Sunday night, Bobby Shriver, RFK Jr.’s cousin, voiced his initial disapproval of the advertisement, stating that his mother and uncles would not have agreed with the candidate’s “deadly health care views.”

“My cousin’s Super Bowl ad used our uncle’s faces- and my Mother’s. She would be appalled by his deadly health care views. Respect for science, vaccines, & health care equity were in her DNA. She strongly supported my health care work at @ONECampaign & @RED which he opposes,” Shriver wrote on X.

“Bobby. I’m so sorry if that advertisement caused you pain. The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approvals from my campaign. Federal rules prohibit Superpacs from consulting with me or my staff. I send you and your family my sincerest apologies. God bless you,” RFK Jr. replied.

Subsequently, RFK Jr. issued an apology in a broader sense to any members of his family offended by the advertisement, emphasizing that “FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff.”

“The panicked DC power brokers are working overtime to keep Kennedy off the ballot because they know he can and will end their culture of greed and corruption,” American Values 2024 co-founder Tony Lyons said in a statement to the press. “They offer us soaring inflation, forever wars, and chronic disease. RFK Jr. offers us real change along with freedom, trust and hope. Like his uncle and his father, Kennedy is a corruption fighter, and it’s no wonder the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is trying every old trick and inventing new tricks to stop him. The public sees through it all and won’t stand for it.”

RFK Jr. had intended to run against Biden in the Democrat presidential primary of 2024, but the DNC declared that it would not participate in primary debates and that the organization supported the president. In October, Kennedy announced his candidacy as an Independent, and according to polls, a significant portion of Democrats and even some Republicans have endorsed him.

