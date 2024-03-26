RFK Jr. Announces Running Mate

Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes a campaign announcement at a press conference on October 9, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

1:45 PM – Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy has officially announced his choice of vice president.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Kennedy announced that Silicon Valley attorney and entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan will be his running mate during a campaign rally in Oakland, California.

“I’m so proud to introduce to you the next vice president the United States, my fellow lawyer, a brilliant scientist, technologist, a fierce warrior mom, Nicole Shanahan,” Kennedy stated.

Similar to Kennedy, Shanahan has never run for an elected office.

Back in 2022, the entrepreneur donated $6,600 to Kennedy, and in February, she donated $4 million to a Super PAC supporting Kennedy as well.

The 38-year-old said that she considers herself a “life-long Democrat.” However, she also maintained that the present Democrat party has not “been doing a good job” of “fostering their core values.”

Additionally, Shanahan and Kennedy have similar views on issues such as environmental health and vaccines.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!