Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie Says U.S. Is #1 Target For ISIS-K After Moscow Attack

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:17 PM – Tuesday, April 2, 2024

One former senior U.S. general, who managed Biden’s chaotic military pullout from Afghanistan, believes that another ISIS terrorist attack against the United States is now becoming “inevitable.”

The botched 2021 military withdrawal from Afghanistan has increased the terrifying likelihood of an impending ISIS attack on American soil, according to retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, whose full name is Kenneth Franklin McKenzie Jr.

The chief of U.S. Central Command during the departure, McKenzie, stated that the Islamic terrorist group has a “strong desire” to target the United States and has become more capable of doing so since troops left Afghanistan. Additionally, the U.S.’s recent funding and support of Israel since October 7th has only exasperated these intentions, McKenzie believes.

“I think the threat is growing,” McKenzie said. ‘It began to grow as soon as we left Afghanistan, it took pressure off ISIS-K.”

“So I think we should expect further attempts of this nature against the United States as well as our partners and other nations abroad,” he continued. “I think this is inevitable.”

His remarks follow the Islamic terror group’s admission of guilt over the March attack on a Russian music hall that claimed the lives of over 140 victims.

Four Islamic terrorists with dual Russian citizenship carried out the atrocity.

According to reports, U.S. authorities had alerted their Russian colleagues of an approaching attack, however, the warnings went ignored.

“Yes, indeed, the Federal Security Service received certain information from U.S. intelligence agencies that such an unfortunate event is possible,” Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said during a Moscow press briefing. “However, as our Russian colleagues mentioned, the information was too general and did not allow us to fully identify those who participated in this terrible crime,” he added.

The group also took credit for the suicide attack in Iran that killed 95 people in January.

McKenzie stated that ISIS has “the opportunity to reach out” and attack other nations since there is not as much pressure on the group in their home country of Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, we no longer place that pressure on them, so they’re free to gain strength, they’re free to plan, they’re free to coordinate,” McKenzie said.

“So they desire to attack not only Russia but also the United States and other Western nations as well.”

According to McKenzie, “things would be different” if the United States had continued to station its soldiers in Afghanistan, as opposed to abruptly leaving the nation.

“We might actually be safer than we are,” he expressed.

