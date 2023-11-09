Republicans Work To Ban Biden Admin’s Use Of Term ‘Latinx,’ Backed By Several Hispanic Dems

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:19 PM – Thursday, November 9, 2023

Seven House Democrats voted in favor of a Republican proposal that would prohibit the use of the terms “Latinx” and “Latin-x” on official government documents on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

It was proposed as an amendment by Representative Maria Salazar (R-Fla.) to one of the 12 yearly appropriations bills sponsored by the House GOP, which outlined federal funding for the courts, the White House, and the Treasury.

Late on Wednesday, it was ultimately approved by 222 votes to 198 “no” votes.

Four Democrat members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Representatives Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), Yadira Caraveo (D-Colo.), Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas), and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash), voted in favor of the proposal.

Three additional Democrat members of the House voted in favor of it as well. Representatives Jared Golden of Maine, Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania, and Mary Peltola of Alaska.

“The House just passed my amendment calling on [President Biden] to stop using the woke invention ‘Latinx’ on official documents,” Salazar said in a statement. “This term tried to erase our centuries old culture – and as Hispanics, we’ve had enough.”

After being coined in leftist, progressive circles, the term “Latinx” denotes a gender inclusiveness that surpasses the more traditional gender-based terms “Latino” and “Latina.”

A Gallup survey from 2021 showed that the “Latinx” designation was preferable for only 4% of Hispanic Americans.

However, other Democrat members mocked the proposal and expressed opinions that House Democrats were wasting their time and energy.

Representative Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) said: “We are facing a looming government shutdown in 9 days. So what is [the House GOP] having us vote on tonight? – Amendment that ‘Prohibits funds from being used to produce official documents containing the term ‘latinx’ or ‘latin-x’’,” on X, the platform formally known as Twitter.

“Not much progress on keeping the government open or providing aid to Ukraine, but the House GOP did just pass an amendment forbidding the government from using the term ‘Latinx’. It’s like The West Wing around here,” said Representative Jim Himes (D-Conn.)

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!