Republicans Push For Child Tax Credit For Unborn Babies

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA – MAY 13: Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) speaks during an Iowa GOP reception on May 13, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

5:17 PM – Monday, July 24, 2023

Republicans revealed new legislation on Monday that would expand the child tax credit, allowing the benefit to cover infants who are still in the womb.

Advertisement

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) is currently leading a package of legislation which would act as a “doubleheader” to legislation introduced earlier in the year by Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

In order to account for the unborn, the legislation states that the Child Tax Credit will be given to individuals for the taxable year preceding the year that the child is born alive. This would suggest that any women who have an abortion would not qualify for the credit.

Hinson stated that the proposal is “a comprehensive pro-family package that shows value for life at all stages and supports families of all backgrounds” and “charts the policy course for a culture of life in America.”

The Child Tax credit would double in certain cases under the newly proposed bill.

For the 2023 tax year, parents can receive up to $2,000 per qualifying dependent, with $1,500 of that money available as a tax refund.

The proposal would also expand the credit to $4,500 for children under the age of 6-years-old, $3,500 for children under the age of 18-years-old, and ease costs in the adoption process by making the adoption tax credit of $14,890 per child fully refundable.

In addition to the expansion of tax credits, the bill would also enhance parental leave, expand the food assistance program, help young women who are pregnant in school, and ensure pregnancy resource centers can receive Title X funding.

“Supporting pregnant mothers and their unborn children is essential, not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because America’s continued strength depends on the next generation,” Rubio said in statement on Monday. “This comprehensive legislation will provide real assistance for American parents and children in need. We need policies like these to show America that conservatives are pro-life across the board.”

The bill comes at a time when the abortion debate continues to be a political uphill battle since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts