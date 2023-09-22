Republican Dave McCormick Launches Bid For Senate Seat In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick speaks to supporters at the Indigo Hotel during a primary election night event on May 17, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

12:57 PM – Friday, September 22, 2023

Republican Dave McCormick is running for Senate again in the state of Pennsylvania.

McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, Gulf War combat veteran and Treasury Department official in former President George W. Bush’s administration, on Thursday announced his second straight campaign for the Senate.

With the campaign launch it sets up an important Senate race with Democrat Senator Bob Casey, Jr (D-Pa.), which most experts believe could determine whether the GOP takes back the Senate majority in 2024.

“I have total faith and confidence in the people of Pennsylvania,” McCormick said, but he stressed the need for leadership in Washington, D.C. “That is why today, I am announcing my candidacy for the United States Senate,” McCormick said as he launched his Senate bid at Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.

“Whether it’s the immigration crisis or the economy or record high inflation, whether it’s the war on our domestic energy sector, I think the need to get great leaders into public life who can really make a difference and be independent and try to break the gridlock in Washington, which is failing us, is key,” he said.

During his announcement McCormick took shots at Casey, comparing him to President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings continue to nose dive.

“When Joe Biden says ‘vote,’ Bob Casey says ‘which way?’” said McCormick, who left his job atop one of Wall Street’s best-known hedge funds to enter politics. “Bob Casey represents six more years of rubber stamps. … Do you know what Bob Casey is? Bob Casey is a rubber stamp that’s been around too long.”

Casey, who has been in the Senate since 2006, is not expected to face any challengers for the Democrat nomination.

McCormick ended up losing the Republican nomination last year to celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Oz ended up losing the general election to now Democrat Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa.).

After the announcement, the former hedge fund executive received praise from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), which is considered the biggest supporter of the Senate GOP.

“Dave McCormick has done a remarkable job of unifying the grassroots in Pennsylvania. A graduate of West Point, combat veteran and Pennsylvania job creator, Dave is exactly the type of candidate who can win both a primary and a general election in one of the most competitive states in the country. It’s great news that Dave is stepping up to serve our country once again.” NRSC chair Steve Daines wrote in a statement shared with Fox News.

However, Casey will be a tough opponent for whoever becomes the Republican nomination after he won his previous three races for the Senate by 9 to 17 points.

