Republican Congress Members Call for Former Pres. Donald Trump to Become Speaker of the House Following McCarthy’s Ouster

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

6:20 PM – Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Texas Rep. Troy Nehls nominated 45th President Donald Trump as Speaker of the House of Representatives following former Speaker Kevin McCarthy announcing he would not seek re-election.

McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday, becoming the first Speaker of the House to be removed from his or her post in the history of the U.S. Congress. An effort spearheaded by Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz saw seven other Republicans join forces with Democrats to boot McCarthy in a 216-210 vote.

Florida Rep. Greg Steube joined in the call as well.

Georgia Rep. Mike Collins appeared to endorse the idea as well.

The Speaker of the House does not need to be a member currently serving. Gaetz nominated and voted for the 45th president to become Speaker during multiple rounds in the January vote. Trump has been in New York City this week attending a civil trial regarding his finances. He is currently the frontrunner in the GOP presidential primary.

The House will recess until next week as numerous Republican Congress members revealed they did not know who would emerge as candidates to replace McCarthy.

North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, according to House rules, has been named speaker pro tempore and has been dubbed to serve until a new speaker is chosen.

