Report: Washington Post Loses 250K Subscribers Over Decision Not To Endorse Harris

The building of the Washington Post newspaper headquarter is seen on K Street in Washington DC on May 16, 2019. (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:40 AM – Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Over 250,000 Washington Post subscribers, or 10% of the newspaper’s customers, have canceled their subscriptions after owner Jeff Bezos blocked its editorial board from publishing an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a report.

Advertisement

The outlet lost over 200,000 subscribers over the weekend after it was first learned that management had decided it would no longer allow the editorial board to endorse a candidate for president in the current race, according to multiple reports.

The loss of customers follows after Bezos published an op-ed in his newspaper defending the move as “a principled decision” given that presidential endorsements “create a perception of bias.”

Bezos claimed the decision was made as an effort to support journalists and journalism, noting that in “surveys about trust and reputation, journalists and the media have regularly fallen near the very bottom, often just above Congress.”

“We have managed to fall below Congress. Our profession is now the least trusted of all. Something we are doing is clearly not working,” he wrote.

However, as a result, two of the newspaper’s columnists quit, and three of the nine members on the editorial board resigned.

Critics of Bezos’ decision suggested that he ordered the non-endorsement to protect his business interests, acting out of fear of retaliation if former President Donald Trump takes back the White House.

The Washington Post endorsed Trump’s rivals in 2016 and 2020, as the 45th president has been known for denouncing coverage by the outlet.

Additionally, in his column, Bezos stated that people can see his wealth and business interests as one of two things, a defensive wall against intimidation or a chain of conflicting interests.

“I challenge you to find one instance in those 11 years where I have prevailed upon anyone at the Post in favor of my own interests,” he wrote. “It hasn’t happened.”

In related news, more frustrated readers have abandoned another left-leaning outlet as well, the Los Angeles Times, after it similarly decided to forego a Harris endorsement.

Editorial board members at both newspapers resigned their positions in protest of the decision.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!