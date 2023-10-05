Report: Trump Would Accept House Speaker Role For “Short Period”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after exiting the courtroom for a lunch recess during the first day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

2:55 PM – Thursday, October 5, 2023

Former President Donald Trump would accept a short term role as Speaker of the House of Representatives to serve as a “unifier” until House Republicans settle on a leader, according to a report from Fox News.

Advertisement

The report comes after Texas Representative Troy Nehls (R-Texas) nominated the 45th president on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Florida Representative Greg Steube (R-Fla.) have vocalized their support for Trump to become the Speaker.

The report claimed that Trump would accept the position for a “30, 60, or 90-day period” if House Republicans could not come to a consensus candidate.

Both House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) have announced candidacies for the position.

This comes after reports claim the 45th president will visit Capitol Hill Tuesday to meet with Republican lawmakers.

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the position in a historic 216-210. He announced he would not seek re-election shortly thereafter.

Trump is currently the frontrunner to become the Republican nominee for president in 2024. RealClearPolitics polling average shows Trump leading his primary competitors by more than 45%.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement