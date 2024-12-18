Report: Teacher Killed During Abundant Life School Shooting Was A Substitute For Educator On Vacation

Crime scene tape continues to be stretched around Abundant Life Christian School as police continue to investigate yesterday’s shooting on December 17, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:11 PM – Wednesday, December 18, 2024

According to a new report, the teacher who was slain in the recent shooting at Abundant Life Christian School was a substitute who had been covering the class’s educator while they were on vacation.

On Monday, the now-deceased assailant, Natalie Rupnow, 15, opened fire at a Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, killing a substitute teacher, a student, and injuring at least five others before taking her own life.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the victims, nor have they announced a possible motive or released the shooter’s rumored manifesto.

The substitute teacher was reportedly leading a study hall for students when Rupnow began firing.

“The teacher died protecting [the] class. Many more lives could have been taken. She [Rupnow] sent off multiple rounds,” said Lyndsay O’Connor, whose daughter and son both attend the school.

O’Connor explained that Rupnow “was very much to herself,” and was known for wearing “a collared shirt with a tie, jeans, and combat boots” to school. She also noted that Rupnow did not have many friends and was always “very isolated.”

Rupnow had purportedly told another teacher that she had to go to the nurse’s office before taking part in the murders— however, it’s not clear if she ever did, O’Connor added.

