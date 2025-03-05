Report: Russia Agrees To Work With Trump On Iranian Nuclear Talks

A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows workers on a construction site in Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant during an official ceremony to kick-start works for a second reactor at the facility. (Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:03 AM – Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly agreed to work with the United States on communicating with Iran regarding its nuclear program, as well as its regional proxies.

Advertisement

The report was confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who stated that “Russia believes that the United States and Iran should resolve all problems through negotiations.”

Peskov added that Moscow “is ready to do everything in its power to achieve this.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has relayed mixed messages about his stance on Iran, vowing to apply “maximum pressure,” while also stating that he plans on working on a “verified nuclear peace agreement with Iran.”

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, stated that it is “natural” for countries to offer help with various issues, given the significance and the current political climate in the Middle East.

“It’s possible that many parties will show good will and readiness to help with various problems,” he stated on Monday. “From this perspective, it’s natural that countries will present an offer of help if it’s needed.”

The talks between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Saudi Arabia on February 18th regarding the Ukraine war, also reportedly included conversations surrounding Moscow potentially facilitating talks between the U.S. and Iran.

However, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated in February that President Trump can not be trusted following the withdrawal of the nuclear agreement between the U.S. and Iran, signed by former President Barack Obama.

The Obama-era deal curbed Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions placed on Iran.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Russia has strengthened its ties with Iran, signing a strategic cooperation treaty in January, signaling a long term alignment.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!