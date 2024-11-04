Report: Rudy Giuliani Open To Possible Run For NYC Mayor

Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, speaks prior to Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump taking the state at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:44 PM – Monday, November 4, 2024

Political insiders have reported that Rudy Giuliani is open to running for New York City mayor next year, and the former mayor hasn’t denied it.

Advertisement

The 80-year-old served as mayor of New York City from 1994-2001, earning an international reputation for his work following the September 11th terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center.

“I’m not going to say never, ever, ever,” he told the New York Post from Palm Beach, Florida. “I’m not running for mayor,” he added. “But then there are a lot of people who want me to run for mayor. But it’s unlikely.”

When the former mayor was asked about another potential mayoral run, Giuliani stated what it would take to run.

“Everyone running for mayor looks like they’re from Red China,” he told the Post. “They don’t look American. I’m concerned about the city becoming a Democratic dictatorship. The only time since Fiorello LaGuardia a century ago that city government was honest was under me and Mike Bloomberg. If you don’t have a Republican or independent mayor, you will have corruption at City Hall.”

Meanwhile, Giuliani has been known as a supporter of former President Donald Trump. The former mayor spoke on October 27th at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally.

Additionally, Giuliani was disbarred in Washington, D.C., in September, just months after he lost his law license in New York for pursuing claims Trump made about the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!