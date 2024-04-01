Report: Police Searching For Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice After Alleged Hit-And-Run Crash

Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 05: Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:13 AM – Monday, April 1, 2024

Police in Dallas, Texas, are reportedly looking for Kansas City Chiefs’ player Rashee Rice after a hit-and-run car accident that caused a six-car crash.

At 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the North Central Expressway in Dallas after two speeding motorists lost control of their vehicle and collided, “causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.”

The drivers were in a Corvette and Lamborghini when the Lamborghini veered onto the shoulder and struck the median wall of the expressway, according to police, who spoke with The Dallas Morning News on Sunday.

The Morning News went on to report that one of the vehicles in the collision is either leased or registered to Rice, and the newspaper was able to obtain a copy of a Dallas police call sheet that identified Rice as the driver that they believe was operating the Corvette at the time.

“The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information,” police told the newspaper.

Police said that while there were no significant injuries reported, two people received on-site treatment while the other two were transported to a nearby hospital.

Videos posted on social media by Kayla Quinn, who said she was in one of the cars that was hit, appears to show damage to the driver’s side of her vehicle.

According to a Facebook (Meta) post purported to be Quinn’s mother, Quinn’s 4-year-old son was also in the vehicle. Quinn’s mother posted a video of the incident on social media, which was captured by a bystander and shows multiple people leaving the scene, including Rice.

Back in February, Rice’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won the SuperBowl playing alongside the San Francisco 49ers.

