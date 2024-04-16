Report: Oct. 7 Survivor Claims Nova Festival Survivors Have Been Committing Suicide

Visitors Pay Respects To Victims Of Oct. 7 Attacks At Nova Festival Site RE’IM, ISRAEL – DECEMBER 18: Rudy Glazer, whose brother Ranani Glazer (aged 23) was killed on the Oct 7 attack, hugs a photo of his brother at a photo memorial at the site of the Super Nova music festival on December 18, 2023 at the Nova festival site in Re’im, Israel. The music festival was among the first sites attacked by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, sparking the current war between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:34 PM – Tuesday, April 16, 2024

A Nova festival survivor has claimed that over 40 attendees of the infamous Israeli festival have committed suicide since October 7th, however, this number has not been confirmed by officials.

October 7th Nova festival survivor Guy Ben Shimon spoke during a preliminary hearing for a State Audit Commission regarding the aftermath on the festival’s traumatized survivors.

Shimon claimed that nearly 50 survivors have died by suicide in the last six months since they were unable to cope with the tragedy.

“Few people know, but there have been almost 50 suicides among the Nova survivors. This number, which was true two months ago, may have increased since,” Shimon claimed.

According to reports, he stated that many of his friends who survived the tragedy have not been able to recover ever since.

“There are many survivors who had to be forcibly hospitalized due to their psychological state. My friends are not getting out of bed, neither am I,” he said in Hebrew. “I am practically unable to do anything. I had to get a dog to help me survive in my daily life. The goal for all of us is to return to work and function normally, but we cannot do it without adequate help.”

The hearing’s main focus was on state agencies’ alleged disregard for the survivors of the Jewish state’s attack by Hamas.

According to the outlet, complaints have been made regarding a range of challenges, primarily administrative, that the survivors encountered while trying to get their PTSD diagnosed and treated.

“Why should I constantly prove what I experienced? Why am I forced to go back to the details of what I experienced for them to believe me?” another survivor, Naama Eitan, said at the hearing.

“I participated in a study that monitored my pulse and other parameters and revealed how bad my health is. I sleep on average two hours a night. Each morning at 7 o’clock, I relive the moments when I was hidden in the bushes with terrorists passing by me. I can no longer move on my own, I need to be constantly accompanied,” she said.

However, according to the Israeli Ministry of Health, there is no evidence to support this suicide claim and it is merely alleged.

364 people were reportedly killed at the desert’s Nova Music Festival, in addition to the others who died at the hands of Hamas terrorists in other parts of Israel. In all, at least 1,200 people died on the day of the attack.

According to i24NEWS, which cited recent studies, approximately 600,000 Israelis have been waiting for psychological support since October 7th.

