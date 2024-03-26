Report: NBC News Will Allegedly Drop Ex-RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Amid Backlash

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

1:24 PM -Tuesday, March 26, 2024

After outrage from NBC employees and commentators, NBC News now reportedly plans to drop former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel as a paid contributor after network stars criticized the decision to bring the former RNC leader on board.

Advertisement

The decision has not officially been made, but those with knowledge of the situation spoke with the press and claimed that company meetings regarding the matter are now in the works, according to Puck News.

In response to the reports, McDaniel is also allegedly looking to hire new legal defense, Puck News added.

Maddow, MSNBC’s most popular liberal commentator who famously spouted the Russian collusion conspiracy theory regarding Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, said on her Monday show that hiring McDaniel was “inexplicable” and called for executives to “reverse their decision.”

“The fact that Ms. McDaniel is on the payroll at NBC News, to me that is inexplicable,” Maddow asserted during Monday’s broadcast of her weekly primetime show.

Additionally, Maddow went on to criticize the former chair of the Republican National Committee over her claimed past attacks on Maddow’s network, saying she is: “someone who hasn’t just attacked us as journalists, but someone who is part of an ongoing project to get rid of our system of government.”

“You wouldn’t hire a made man like a mobster to work at a DA’s office, right? You wouldn’t hire a pickpocket to work as a TSA screener,” Maddow added.

Meanwhile, Joe Scarborough, a television host, attorney, and political commentator at the network, as well as his wife, Mika Brzezinski, who both co-host the show “Morning Joe,” labeled McDaniel an “anti-democracy election denier.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!