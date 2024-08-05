Report: Multiple Injured After Rockets Were Fired At America’s Ain-Al-Asad Base In Iraq, Housing U.S. Forces

(Photo by AYMAN HENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

4:00 PM – Monday, August 5, 2024

Two Katsuyasha rockets were fired at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base on Monday, which hosts U.S. and other international forces in western Iraq, according to multiple security sources.

Three U.S. officials confirmed that multiple people were left with injuries caused by the rockets.

“Initial indications are that several U.S. personnel were injured,” the spokesperson said. “Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Iranian proxy terror groups operating in Iraq and Syria attack U.S. troops more during times of increased tension.

The latest attack comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East, as several sources believe that Iran will attack Israel as early as Monday in retaliation to recent assassinations against Hamas leaders attributed to Israel.

U.S. forces have been previously targeted in the region, which included three U.S. service members being killed and over 25 wounded in a drone attack on an output in Jordan near the Syrian border in January.

President Joe Biden was scheduled to meet with his national security team on Monday, looking to ease tensions between Israel and Iran.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to the G7 yesterday, stating that an attack in response to Israel’s killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Fuad Shukr in Beirut was imminent, Axios reported.

This would mark the second time during the escalating crisis that Iran has directly attacked Israel, the first being in April when it sent an onslaught of missiles and drones in the middle of the night.

The head of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, General Hossein Salami, also threatened Israel, stating that the Jewish state is ‘digging its own grave’ by carrying on its war against the terrorist group Hamas.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel is already in a “multi-front war” with Iran, adding during a Cabinet meeting on Sunday that his country is prepared for any scenario.

