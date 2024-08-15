Report: Mauricio Pochettino To Lead U.S. Men’s Soccer Team

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of World XI looks on during Soccer Aid for Unicef 2023 at Old Trafford on June 11, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:26 PM – Thursday, August 15, 2024

Surfacing reports say that Mauricio Pochettino has accepted the position of being the next head coach of the United States’ men’s national soccer team.

Pochettino, who was born in Santa Fe, Argentina, “has agreed to terms with the team” and will soon be announced as the new head coach.

From May 2023 to May 2024, he was previously the manager of Chelsea F.C, based in Fulham, west London, England.

In his own athletic days, Pochettino also played in 216 matches as a center back for RCD Espanyol de Barcelona, in which he scored 11 goals.

Pochettino will be replacing Gregg Berhalter, who managed the team from 2018 to 2022, and again from 2023 to 2024 after his contract was renewed.

He is reportedly set to start managing the team as early as September 7th, when the team will face Canada in Kansas City, Kansas.

