Report: Hunter Biden Worries He’ll ‘Have To Flee U.S.’ If Trump Is Re-Elected

Hunter Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden’s son, attends the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

11:26 AM – Friday, December 15, 2023

According to reports, Hunter Biden, the controversial son of President Joe Biden, has confided in a select group of people that he worries about having to leave the country in the event that Donald Trump wins reelection.

Two insider sources who spoke to Politico claimed that Hunter told his friends and family that he is expecting to become the center of attention in the former president’s election campaign. Because of this, Hunter is reportedly worried about his own fate if the 45th president wins reelection and becomes the 47th president.

“Hunter Biden knows he is in the political crosshairs. In recent conversations with family friends, he has worried that he might have to flee the country if Trump were to be elected president again, according to two people who have spoken to him,” the Politico piece stated.

Additionally, the writer of the report, Jonathan Lemire, wrote that Hunter “has also worried about the intense scrutiny that his family would face during the 2024 campaign—and went public in recent days with his own concerns about the toll on his father.”

Hunter has consistently vocalized his opposition to President Trump and the Republican party. On musician Moby’s podcast, Moby Pod Moby, he accused the GOP of “trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle — and so therefore destroying a presidency in that way.”

The 53-year-old former drug addict is a prime subject in many investigations and is accused of a plethora of misdemeanors. On December 8th, he was indicted on nine tax charges in California. He has also had three federal gun charges filed against him. On top of his legal troubles, there are numerous leaked pictures and videos of Hunter smoking crack out of a pipe and engaging in sexual acts with prostitutes.

Hunter most recently made an appearance at Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

He was initially set to testify in a closed-door testimony regarding his business affairs. However, Hunter asserted that he would only deliver his speech in public. In his much-awaited speech, he addressed former President Donald Trump.

“For six years I have been a target of the unrelenting Trump attack team. ‘Where’s Hunter?’ Well, here’s my answer. I am here,” he said. “My father was not financially involved in my business.”

